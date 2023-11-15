Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Reactivate Bumblebee and Starscream Revealed by Hasbro

Step into a new post-apocalyptic world with Hasbro as they unveil their latest set of Transformers from the upcoming Reactivate video game

Article Summary Hasbro reveals 6.5" Bumblebee and Starscream from Transformers: Reactivate.

These detailed figures can convert into a dune buggy and a jet.

Set features battle damage deco and multiple accessories.

Price set at $62.99 for February 2024 release, pre-orders live.

A new era of Transformers is on the way with Transformers: Reactivate, which takes Autobots and Decepticons into a post-apocalyptic world. A lot is unknown about this upcoming video game developed by Splash Damage, but Hasbro has revealed a closer look as some of the characters from the game. A new 2-Pack has arrived featuring Bumblebee and Starscream, coming in at 6.5" tall. These figures feature new metallic battle damage deco and some brand new sculpts as they enter this deadly new era. It is unknown if these two are enemies or allies, but both Transformers will convert with Bee into a Dune Buggy and Starscream into a jet. This Transformers: Reactivate 2-Pack is set for a February 2024 release, priced at $62.99, and pre-orders are live here.

Transformers: Reactivate Bumblebee and Starscream

'Bring the post-apocalyptic action of Transformers: Reactivate into your collection with Reactivate Bumblebee and Starscream 2-Pack! These 6.5-inch action figures feature metallic battle damage deco inspired by the upcoming video game. The Bumblebee figure converts from robot to dune buggy mode in 20 steps and the Starscream figure converts from robot to jet mode in 25 steps. Transformers action figures feature special packaging inspired by the video game.'

Includes 2 figures, 4 accessories, and instructions.

BUMBLEBEE & STARSCREAM ACTION FIGURE 2-PACK: These 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) Bumblebee and Starscream toys feature deco and detail inspiration from the video game, Transformers: Reactivate

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TOYS: Bumblebee Transformers action figure converts from robot to dune buggy mode in 20 steps. Starscream figure converts from robot to jet mode in 25 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This 2-Pack comes with S2 Null Rays and 2 Ion blaster accessories

BATTLE DAMAGE DECO: The Bumblebee and Starscream figures feature premium metallic battle damage deco

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

BASED ON TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE: When a new threat to humanity arrives, Earth's last hope is the Autobots. Transformers: Reactivate is a multiplayer online action game, developed by Splash Damage (video game sold separately)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!