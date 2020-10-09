Transformers Starcreams Flies on in with Hasbro Takara Tomy Import

Hasbro has directed imported yet another Takara Toy Transformers figure as Masterpiece Starscream makes a landing. This version of the Deception features a new premium deco, full articulation with movable fingers, ankles, torso, and feet. Transformers fans can expect a full loadout with this bot as he comes with some customizable pieces with 5 alternate Starscream faces (scheming, sneer, surprise, smile, scream) and 2 alternate sets of hands. This will allow fans to give their own unique spin on their figure and with the 4 included display stand pieces to show off a wide variety of positions. For weapons, Starscream will come with 2 Null Rays that can also attach in his jet mode, Megatron's blaster, asteroid debris accessories, character card, and 5 energy blast effects that will easily enhance his gun poses and jet mode. Transformers collectors will get the ultimate experience with this figure and will be one they surely will not want to miss.

The Masterpiece figures take the Transformers figures to a whole new level and this one just showcases that. Starscream is a fan-favorite Deception and fans of his character will get a huge kick getting their hands this figure. Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream is priced at $264.99. He is set to take on the Autobots once again in June 2021 and collectors can find pre-orders already live and located here. Pre-orders will end on October 26, 2020, so make sure you get your orders in before it is too late.

"Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream – The Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Starscream figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the scheming Decepticon air commander with premium deco and detail.

Includes: Starscream figure, 5 alternate faces, 2 alternate hands, 5 blast effects, 2 Null Rays, Megatron blaster, and asteroid debris piece accessories, plus 4 stand pieces for display, character card, and original Japanese-language instructions"

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Figure depicts the scheming air commander Starscream

Premium collectible

Fully jointed and highly articulated, including articulated ankles, feet, torso and fingers, which allows for intricate posabilty in action poses, especially when holding weapon accessories

Detailed deco and accessories, including detailed jet interior, flip-up chest piece, 2 Null Ray accessories that attach to vehicle mode, reacher and drill alternate hand attachments, Megatron in blaster alt mode that the Starscream figure can hold, an asteroid debris piece, 5 energy blasts that fit on the ends of weapon accessories and thrusters in vehicle mode, and 5 alternate faces (surprise, smile, sneer, scream, scheming)

Converts from jet mode to robot mode

Figure can be posed in mid-conversion mode and displayed with the 4 included stand pieces