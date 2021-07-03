Transformers Teams Up With J Balvin For Hasbro and NTWRK Exclusive

Hasbro and NTWRK are teaming up once again to reveal the first-ever Transformers collab music-inspired collectible. Instead of crossing over with a movie franchise, the Transformers world crosses over with music artist J Balvin. The J Balvintron 3-Pack brings a new Decepticon to live with a new Soundwave variant that will also include 2 mini cassettes that will transform and that feature two J Balvin albums, Energia and Vibras. Soundwave, on the other hand, will stand roughly 7 inches and will still convert into his retro cassette player. The Transformers Decepticon Soundwave will also have a J Balvin rainbow deco as well as his unique smiley face. The Transformers J Balvintron 3 pack figure set will be priced at $69.99 and set to release by October 2021. The exclusive figure will be available for pre-order on Tuesday, July 13th at 12 p.m. EST on the NTWRK platform.







"Sound waves combine in this TRANSFORMERS-J Balvin mash-up pack! "Reggaeton's global ambassador" joins the DECEPTICONS as the TRANSFORMERS robot, J BALVINTRON. This DECEPTICON wields the power of rhythm to crush his enemies! The 7-inch tall Soundwave-inspired figure converts into cassette player mode in 6 steps and features deco and details inspired by J Balvin – including packaging inspired by J Balvin's rainbow color scheme and his iconic smiley face icon with lightning bolt eyes. He comes with two mini cassette figures, with deco inspired by albums "Energia" and "Vibras". The Energia Buzzsaw converts to condor mode in 4 steps, and Vibras Stripes converts to tiger mode in 3 steps. The figure also includes a blaster accessory and two rainbow blast effects."

"Balvin, who is a diehard TRANSFORMERS fan and watched the classic G1 animated series as a kid, had a huge part in making this unique collaboration happen. From his love for tigers, which inspired one of the mini-cassette figures with a strong big cat resemblance, to naming the figure J BALVINTRON."

"TRANSFORMERS robots have always been…More Than Meets the Eye, but now through the TRANSFORMERS Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality. The J Balvin collaboration acts as the first music partnership for the brand since the TRANSFORMERS Collaborative launched in 2019, in addition to marking the first-ever Latin music, DECEPTICON, and G1-inspired collaboration! NTWRK is the first platform where viewers can buy the collaborative figure. The figure will be available for pre-order beginning Tuesday, July 13th at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST on the NTWRK platform during a live episode which will feature members of the Hasbro design team."