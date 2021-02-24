Transformers Transmutate Returns With Special Figure From Hasbro

Transformers Generations is a line from Hasbro that is dedicated to special edition and popular Transformers that fans can not find in the mainline. This time we are getting a new figure from the hit animated series Beast Wars as Transmutate is back and ready for action. This figure was original released back in 2006 as a build-a-figure, and now Transmutate is getting her own single release. This skeleton T-Rex returns with detail and a paint scheme inspired by her debut in Beast Wars. Transformers fans will not want to miss out on this amazing figure for their Beast Wars Transformers collection. The Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Transmutate figure is priced at $19.99 and set to release in August 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here as well as other amazing Transformers figures.

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the mainline. Inspired by the character's appearance in the Beast Wars animated series comes this special edition Transmutate figure! Transmutate was once a Maximal protoform, but after taking heavy damage to her stasis pod she was left warped and unable to convert. She has an innocent nature and unassuming form, but when threatened, she unleashes her immensely destructive super-sonic scream!"

"Transmutate was originally released as a build-a-figure in 2006, and now, she's available in a single pack! Paying homage to the original, this Transmutate figure can break apart into pieces. In this edition of the figure, the pieces can be used as bone armor and weapons for other figures (each sold separately, subject to availability). Though Transmutate cannot convert in the show, this figure converts from robot to beast mode in 32 steps. "