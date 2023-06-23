Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Transformers x Volvo Mash-Up Optimus Prime Announced by Hasbro

The battle between Autobots and Decepticons rages on as Hasbro continues to bring the Transformers action to life with new collectibles

A new Transformers collaboration has arrived at Hasbro, as Optimus Prime is getting a makeover. In partnership with Volvo, the Leader of the Autobots is back and, this time, getting a Volvo VNR 300 truck cab design. Collectors can roll out in style with this bad boy that features a converting mode to the licensed Volvo truck in just 37 steps. Classic G1 deco and detail are used, and like most Transformers Optimus Prime figures from Hasbro, he will come with an Ion blaster, and his Volvo trailer will open into a battle station. The Matrix of Leadership is also included and will be abel to be inserted right into Optimus Prime's chest. Collectors can buy the Transformers Generations Volvo VNR 300 Optimus Prime for $54.99. He is set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Transformers Generations Volvo VNR 300 Optimus Prime

"Get ready to roll out with the Transformers Leader Class Volvo VNR 300 Optimus Prime action figure! Optimus Prime takes on a re-designed alt mode as a licensed Volvo VNR 300 truck cab. This figure features classic G1 deco and details and comes with trailer, Ion blaster, and Matrix of Leadership accessories. Trailer attaches to truck cab mode and opens to become a battle station. The VOLVO trademarks (word and device), other related trademarks, if applicable, and the Volvo designs are licensed by the AB Volvo Group."

Includes figure, 3 accessories, and instructions.

READY TO ROLL OUT: In partnership with Volvo, Optimus Prime takes on a Volvo VNR 300 truck cab alt mode, ready to roll out for a long haul!

TRANSFORMERS-VOLVO MASH-UP: This Optimus Prime action figure features a re-designed alt mode licensed by Volvo, with classic G1 deco and details

LICENSED G1-INSPIRED CONVERSION: Figure converts from robot to licensed Volvo truck mode in 37 steps. Comes with a trailer accessory that attaches to the truck cab mode and opens into a battle station

CLASSIC ACCESSORIES: Includes Ion blaster and Matrix of Leadership accessories. Open the figure's chest panels to insert the Matrix of Leadership accessory

INTRICATE PACKAGING DESIGN: Packaging art showcases both modes of Optimus Prime in blueprint schematic designs

