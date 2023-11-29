Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mars attacks, Premium DNA

Turn Up the Heat with Premium DNA's New Mars Attack Figure Dioramas

Coming to life right from the Mars Attacks trading cards, Premium DNA has unveiled some new deadly intergalactic figures

Article Summary Discover Premium DNA's new 6" Mars Attacks diorama with 28 points of articulation.

Exclusive Card #35: The Flame Throwers set includes fiery insect invaders.

Collectible features 3 head sculpts and multiple accessories for custom setups.

Pre-order now for a Q2 2024 release and enhance your Mars Attacks collection.

The chaos and otherworldly terror depicted in the Mars Attacks classic trading cards are coming to life from Premium DNA. Brace yourselves for an intergalactic adventure where the relentless Martian invaders bring their fiery fury to life. While Martians run amuck, it is up to the soldiers of Earth to be the last line of defense before a planetary wipe, and that is what Card #35: The Flame Throwers is all about. Some giant insects have entered the invasion, and the flame thrower troops are here to set them ablaze. This new 6" set features a human solider with 28 points of articulation as well as three different head sculpts, which will help for Mars Attacks troop building. Other accessories include a flamethrower with a removable flame effect, a canteen, a removable helmet, and three pairs of swappable hands. The fiery insect diorama is a true horror and will bring the invasion right to your shelf. Pre-orders for Mars Attack Card #35 Diorama are already up for $68.99 with a Q2 2024 release.

Mars Attacks The Flame Throwers (Card #35) Deluxe Set

"Ack ack ack! Premium DNA is thrilled to announce the arrival of our comprehensive line of action figures and accessories celebrating the artwork of Mars Attacks! Wave 1 invades your collection with four 1/12 scale action figures and diorama sets, each meticulously sculpted and beautifully painted for bringing the chaos of the trading cards to life on your shelf!"

"The giant insects are joining the invasion, and the flame thrower troops are the last line of defense! Soldier figure features 28 points of articulation and includes 3 unique head sculpts for troop building, removable utility belt, removable canteen, removable helmet, and removable flame thrower with propane tank backpack and flame effect! Stands 6" tall in 1/12 scale. MASSIVE diorama features a 12" high wall of fire full of articulated insect invaders! Perfect for creating additional chaos in your Mars Attacks collection or any 1/12 scale figure display!"

Box Contents

Human Soldier figure 3 Head sculpts 3 Pairs of hands Removable utility belt Removable canteen Removable helmet Removable flame thrower Flame effect

Flaming Insects diorama

