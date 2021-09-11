Two New Plunderings Are Up to No Good From Lone Coconut

Kickstarter figures have been making quite the racket this past couple of years with Mythic Legions, Spawn, and the Plunderings. Plunderings were created by Lone Coconut and are pretty much adorable greedy goblins with a pirate aesthetic. These little minions have been very popular are set out pretty fast, but it looks like more of these critters have arrived. Lone Coconut has revealed two new Drench Plunderings have made their way to the surface with an incredible translucent design. Drench Koral and Maru feature the same accessories and style but with a different color, and they will both include two alternate heads, hat, spear, backpack, necklace, and a mask.

Lone Coconut definitely makes this tribe stand out as Koral features a translucent pink, while the Maru comes with a beautiful ghost blue. These little goblins are perfect for any collection, any setting, and will only help fans create their own adventures for these little guys. Both Plundering Drench Tribe figures from Lone Coconut are priced at $39.99, set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"What are Plunderlings, you ask? A little bit goblin, a little bit pirate, united with infectious charm. These greedy adorable pirates travel from island to island looking for treasure and mischief. The Drench Maru Plunderling comes with several accessories including alternate heads."

Product Features

3.80 inches (9.70cm)

Made of plastic

An original figure line

Over 25 points of articulation

Wide selection of accessories

"What are Plunderlings, you ask? A little bit goblin, a little bit pirate, united with infectious charm. These greedy adorable pirates travel from island to island looking for treasure and mischief. The Drench Koral Plunderling comes with several accessories including alternate heads"

Box Contents

Drench Maru figure

2 Alternate heads

Hat

Spear

Backpack

Necklace