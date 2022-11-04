Two New Star Wars Andor Action Figures Unveiled by Hasbro

Star Wars latest adventure continues with Andor as fans watch the Rebellion and Empire grow. This new series adds a new tone to the beloved franchise swapping out action sequences for suspense. This show seems to be a fan-favorite, yet I think ill wait to binge it after the series concludes, very slow-paced in my book. However, the new characters are nice, and seeing more of Cassian Andor is a nice bonus. Hasbro has been slowly bringing the new story to fans' shelves with The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. The collection contours to grow as two more figures have been revealed, including the newcomer Vel Sartha in 6" format. We are also getting Cassian Andor for TVC as he prepares for the heist that will change the galaxy. Both Star Wars figures are perfect figures for the line, are set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Check them both out below.

New Star Wars: Andor Adventures Await with Hasbro

"In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire. With realistic detail featuring multiple points of articulation inspired by the Star Wars: Andor live-action series on Disney+, this collectible Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Cassian Andor (Aldhani Mission) action figure makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors. Includes: Figure and accessory."

In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire. This Vel Sartha action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Andor– a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up. This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with a blaster accessory. Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection."