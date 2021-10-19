Two New Star Wars Limited Edition Statues Arrive from Gentle Giant

Today kicks off yet another set of reveals for the Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty event with a big dedication to The Mandalorian this week. However, most of those revels were announced weeks ago and are already sold out, like the Amazon Exclusive George Lucas Stormtrooper and the Target Exclusive Droids Vintage Collection and Black Series figures. On the bright side, there was a couple of new statues revealed from Gentle Giant Ltd. that kept the reveals pretty r0efreshing. Both Star Wars statues are limited edition with low production runs starting with the Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Padme Amidala Premier Collection Statue. Coming in at 3,000 pieces and standing 9 inches tall, Padme returns to the Battle of Geonosis with a highly detailed collectible.

The fun does not end there as Yoda is also getting a 1,000 piece limited edition Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back bust. Beautifully sculpted, this Jedi Master will make a fine addition to any collection as he is displayed on a Dagobah Hut base. Both statues are priced at $175, with pre-orders already live for Padme here and Yoda here. Be sure to check out the whole set of this week's Start Wars Bring Home the Bounty reveals right here, and stay tuned for more Star Wars reveals coming the weekend for the Hasbro Pulse Con.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! All hail the Queen! Nabooan queen-turned-Senator Padme Amidala charges into battle in this new Premier Collection sculpture from the artists at Gentle Giant Ltd.! Wielding a blaster as she escapes from her chains in the arena on Geonosis, this statue of Padme features the likeness of Natalie Portman and stands approximately 9 inches tall. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Judge it by its size, will you? The legendary Jedi master, Yoda, is now the latest Legend in 3D! Measuring approximately 9 inches tall, this ½ scale resin bust depicts the Jedi as he appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, and sits atop a miniature replica of his Dagobah home! Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Joe Menna!"