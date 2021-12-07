Two New Star Wars RockLove Kyber Crystal Necklaces Have Arrived

RockLove takes collectors back to a galaxy far, far away once again as they continue their Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection. Some sibling love is showcased this time around with their new Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa crystal necklaces. Both necklaces feature their lightsaber hilts, as seen in the Star Wars franchise. Luke's green Return of the Jedi lightsaber returns this time with an elegant yellow, gold, black rhodium, and silver finish that is only enhanced by the green crystal. Leia Organa's lightsaber comes to use from The Rise of Skywalker where it was revealed that she was trained in the ways of the force. This rose gold and polished silver saber hilt showcases her blue crystal with a beauty that fans will definitely want to wear. Both RockLove Star Wars Kyber Crystal necklaces are priced at $150 and can be purchased here for Luke and here for Leia right now. May the Force be With You.

"The Luke Skywalker Kyber Crystal Necklace is handcrafted from start to finish. From humble beginnings to one of the greatest JEDI MASTERS in the galaxy, LUKE SKYWALKER helped lead the REBEL ALLIANCE to victory over the tyranny of the EMPIRE. Cast in artisan brass, plated in gleaming yellow gold, black rhodium, and silver, the pendant is sculpted after Luke Skywalker's cylindrical lightsaber as seen in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. Cradled within the metal structure, a brilliant green crystal reflects your relationship inspired by the Force."

"The Leia Organa Kyber Crystal Necklace is handcrafted from start to finish. Daughter of PADMÉ AMIDALA and ANAKIN SKYWALKER, sister of Jedi Master LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA dedicated her life to ending the EMPIRE's tyrannical grasp across the galaxy. Her strength, determination, and fearlessness made her one of the greatest leaders and heroes of the REBEL ALLIANCE. Cast in artisan brass, plated in glowing rose gold and polished silver, the pendant is sculpted after Leia's elegant lightsaber complete with genuine mother-of-pearl inlay. Cradled within the metal structure, a rich blue crystal reflects your relationship inspired by the Force.