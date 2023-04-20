Tyrannosaurus! New Remastered Power Rangers Red Ranger Hits Hasbro The Morphin’ Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way

It's morphing time as Hasbro announces new Remastered Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers figures are on the way. Jason Lee Scott returns as the Red Ranger with a brand new and updated figure with pinless joints and a new and improved head sculpt. This version of Jason shows off his time with the Dragon Shield, which can be removed and added to other Rangers. All of the Red Ranger's signature weapons make a return, like his Power Sword, blaster, morpher, as well as some new red flame effect. If you missed the hype of the original Lightning Collection launch, then these are the Power Rangers figures fans will not want to miss. The Remastered Red Ranger comes in at $33.99, is set for a December 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Remastered Mighty Morphin Red Ranger Arrives at Hasbro

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! Celebrate 30 years of Power Rangers with the 6-inch Lightning Collection Remastered Mighty Morphin Red Ranger and accessories styled like the original Rangers! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to Dino Fury."