We Take A Look At Jazzwares New UFC Ultimate Series Conor McGregor

UFC fans and collectors have been clamoring for years for a new line of figures to add to their shelves. Jakks line of figures from over a decade ago were great toys, but since then, the MMA powerhouse has mostly been absent from the toy shelves. Enter Jazzwares, who is looking to make a big splash with new figure lines from AEW Wrestling and yes, UFC figures. While they will be coming out with a line closer in style to the old Jakks line early next year, they have a new series of figures out in stores right now dubbed the Ultimate Series. None more popular than resident superstar Conor McGregor. The brash multiple time champion is arguably the most popular mixed martial artist of all-time, so naturally, he is the most desired of the first wave. We got our hands on one, so let's see if this first swing of the new era of UFC figures bodes well for the future.

UFC Figures Need To Hurry Up And Flood Stores

First off, the packaging is great. There is a lot of unused space, and one wonders if it could have been condensed a little more to save on plastic, but it is not too bad. The figure and accessories are all visible, and the giant window box is not obscured at all by unnecessary labels. On the back, UFC Ultimate Series Wave 1 is on display, with career highlights of "The Notorious" one front and center. For MOC collectors, this sturdy and well-done box is perfect.

Once opened, the figure itself is good, but not perfect. One thing Jazzwares is nailing across both the UFC and AEW lines are the tattoos. They are spot on, and the paint aps on them are fantastic. As far as posing goes, the articulation allows for huge ranges of motion, important when MMA is involved. I had no issues getting Conor into a few different positions, and it makes for dynamic display options with these. He does come with two heads, each featuring a decent likeness of Conor. The focused head looks much better than the screaming face, however. Also included are swappable hands for fists and grapple poses, and a UFC title. The title kind of is a bummer, there is not as much detail, and it is the old-style belt that has been out of use for a bit. I do like that the fighters come with their home countries flags though, that is a nice touch. The weirdest part of the figures is the cloth shorts. They stretch across the figure well, but they look kinda cheap and don't feel like they belong on the figure. Painted shorts would have been the way to go here.

Overall though, this is a strong showing out of the gate, with room to grow. Series one includes McGregor, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway, Donald Cerrone, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC fans can look for these in Walmarts right now, or order online at places like here. Good luck finding Conor right now, though, as he appears to be the first to go and sold out most places online.