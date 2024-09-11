Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: beetlejuice, NECA

Ultimate Beetlejuice (The Bio-Exorcist) Figure Arrives from NECA

The Ghost with the Most is back as NECA debuts their brand new Ultimate Beetlejuice (The Bio-Exorcist) Action Figure

Article Summary NECA launches Ultimate Beetlejuice figure, celebrating Tim Burton's new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The detailed 7" figure includes interchangeable faceplates, hands, a rat, newspaper, and a lantern.

Features iconic "tour guide" outfit from Beetlejuice's first full reveal in the original 1988 film.

Pre-orders available for $37.99 at BigBadToyStore.com, set to release in January 2025.

There is just too much juice going around as the Ghost with the Most is back with Tim Burton's new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. It seems like everyone is jumping in on the fun, including NECA, who has debuted their newest Ultimate figure featuring his Tour Guide outfit. In the original 1988 film, this entity is a mischievous and chaotic ghost who has marketed himself as a "bio-exorcist." He helps the dead drive out the living from their homes and is portrayed by Michael Keaton. Betelguise is a wild and unpredictable character who is known for his eccentric behavior and crude humor but knows how to get the job done.

Summoned by the recently deceased couple The Maitlands and NECA, this figure captures their first meeting with this chaotic ghost who stands 7" tall and comes with plenty of accessories. This will include three swappable face plates, four extra hands, a rat, a newspaper, and a lantern. Pre-orders for the Ultimate Beetlejuice (The Bio-Exorcist) figure from NECA are already live for $37.99 and set for a January 2025 release. The juice is loose.

Ultimate Beetlejuice (The Bio-Exorcist) – NECA

"Need to scare the living away from your comfy haunt? Just say "Betelgeuse" three times and you'll summon the afterlife's leading bio-exorcist! The Ghost with the Most from the classic 1988 Tim Burton film is back as an Ultimate NECA action figure! Beetlejuice is wearing his iconic "tour guide" look from his first full reveal in the movie, introducing himself to the Maitlands as the infamous bio-exorcist ready to rid the pesky living from their home."

"This highly detailed, 7-inch scale figure is articulated for posing and includes an otherworldly number of accessories: multiple interchangeable faceplates, hat, and hands, dead rat, Betelgeuse fliers, newspaper, and lantern! Comes in collector-friendly, Ultimate five-panel window box packaging."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!