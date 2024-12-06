Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, ultron

Ultron Returns to Take Down Iron Man with New LEGO Mech Set

Get ready to add some new bricks to your collection as LEGO has unveiled a brand new assortment of sets including the retro of Ultron

Article Summary LEGO launches a new Iron Man vs. Ultron mech set with 101 pieces, perfect for Marvel fans.

Set includes Iron Man and Ultron minifigures, enhancing your Marvel LEGO collection.

Iron Man mech features a dual stud shooter and cockpit, offering thrilling buildable combat fun.

Available January 2025 for $14.99, this set is ideal for kids 6+ and fans of superhero adventures.

Ultron is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic villains, and he made his grand debut back in 1968 with Marvel Comics Avengers #54. Created by Hank Pym, aka Ant-Man, Ultron is an advanced artificial intelligence that will soon turn against its creator. With its ever-evolving robotic body and intellect, Ultron seeks to eradicate humanity, believing that organic life is truly inferior. He has clashed with the Avengers again and again, and now he is back at LEGO as they unveil their latest Marvel Mech set featuring Iron Man.

Coming in at 101 pieces, Iron Man has built a brand new mech to house his armor and stands at 4.5" tall. This fully articulated figure will have a dual stud shooter along with a cockpit to house one LEGO minifigure. Two Minifigures are included with this set, Tony Stark himself, as well as a brand new Ultron, which is surely the real treat with this set, and Marvel fans will surely want to build an army around it. This elegant Iron Man Mech set is priced at only $14.99 and is set to release in January 2025.

LEGO Marvel Mech – Iron Man Mech vs. Ultron

"Iron Man Mech vs. Ultron (76307) is an action-packed, buildable LEGO® Marvel playset for kids aged 6 and up who enjoy Super Heroes and hands-on construction adventure toys. This LEGO Marvel mech playset includes 2 minifigures: Iron Man with a flip-open helmet and reversable head showing alternative expressions, and Ultron holding a laser beam element."

Buildable Iron Man playset – Scale up the Super Hero action with Iron Man Mech vs. Ultron for boys and girls aged 6 and up

LEGO® Marvel minifigures – The set comes with 2 minifigures: Iron Man with a flip-open helmet and reversable head showingalternative expressions, and Ultron holding a laser beam element

Buildable Iron Man mech – The posable figure has movable arms, legs and fingers and the torso opens to reveal a cockpit that can hold the Iron Man minifigure

