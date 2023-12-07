Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, sinestro

Unleash Fear with McFarlane Toys New DC Super Power Sinestro Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with more villainous additions for their retro DC Super Powers line with the power of Sinestro

Prepare to be gripped by the unyielding power of fear as McFarlane Toys proudly introduces a new DC Super Power Figure. Bow before the power of Fear as the formidable Sinestro makes his presence known in his DC Comics Classic blue costume. Other no-good Green Lanterns are in for a real treat as Sinestro gets a retro return to hit toy line from the 80s that is back and better than ever. The figure itself is nicely crafted and will come in sweet blister packaging with impressive comic book art. Sinestro will just come with his Yellow Ring Lantern, which is all he needs to bring the Justice League to their knees. As one of the most iconic and sinister figures in the DC Universe, this Yellow Lantern's malevolent presence is perfectly captured here with a dash of modern toy ingenuity to a classic toy line. The Power of Fear arrives in your DC Super Powers collection in January 2024 at $9.99.

Sinestro Joins McFarlane's DC Super Powers

"Originally hailing from the planet Korugar, Sinestro once served as the Green Lantern of Sector 1417 and quickly gained recognition among the Corps for his ability to police his sector. However, peace came at a price. Sinestro's determination to preserve order caused him to act more as a dictator than a protector. It wasn't until then new recruit Hal Jordan learned of Sinestro's methods that the Guardians were informed and Sinestro was ejected from the Corps. Steadfast in his belief of moral superiority and methods of maintaining order, Sinestro formed the Sinestro Corps, harnessing the yellow energy of fear, to not only combat the Guardians, whom he sees as the main obstacle on the path to intergalactic peace, but to also strengthen the Green Lantern Corps."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

SINESTRO comes with a lantern.

SINESTRO is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!