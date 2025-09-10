Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Unleash the Beast with Hasbro's New Astonishing X-Men Marvel Legends

Expand your collection with some brand new Marvel Legends figures as Hasbro has revealed that new figures are in the way

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Beast figure inspired by the Astonishing X-Men comics.

This Beast features the iconic feline look introduced by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely in New X-Men.

The 6-inch action figure is fully articulated and includes alternate hands, head, and a mini comic book accessory.

Priced at $27.99, pre-orders are now open for a January 2026 release—perfect for X-Men collectors.

The "cat version" of Beast from the X-Men comics comes to life with a brand new Marvel Legends release. Originally depicted as a large but relatively human-looking mutant in X-Men #1 (1963), Beast's first major physical change came in Marvel Comics with Amazing Adventures #11 (1972). However, it wasn't until Grant Morrison's New X-Men run in the early 2000s that Beast took on a more feline, lion-like form. Then again in New X-Men #114 (2001), artist Frank Quitely redesigned Hank with a sleeker, more agile, and distinctly cat-like appearance, which divided many fans.

This new change was explained in-universe as a secondary mutation, a genetic evolution that further enhanced his senses, agility, and reflexes. X-Men fans can now build up their Astonishing X-Men collection with Hasbro's new Beast. This new figure features Hanks cat-like appearance and will come in a blister pack and a mini comic book accessory. This new Astonishing X-Men Marvel Legends Beast does get a new price tag of $27.99, and pre-orders are live with a January 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends – Mini Comic Book Wave 2 – Beast

"In Astonishing X-Men, Beast wrestles with the decision to use a newly-developed cure for the mutant gene on himself. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Beast figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Astonishing X-Men, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands, alternate head, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Astonishing X-Men Saga. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

