Vampirella Continues to Make Vampires Sexy with Dynamite Entertainment

October is just around the corner with means were are close to a month filled with monsters, werewolves, the undead, and even vampires. When it comes to vampires, there are plenty of iconic tales that showcase these powerful beings, and Dynamite Comics owns one of the most badass, powerful, and sexiest ones around. Vampirella was created in 1969 where it featured her as a new breed of vampire that was given a new sacred mission to destroy all other vampires. This blood-sucking beauty has taken on some of the best of the best in the world of horror, and Dynamite Entertainment captures her with their 50th Anniversary Statue.

Our incredible friends over at Dynamite Entertainment sent us over one of their drop-dead gorgeous Vampirella statues to check out. Standing 12.5" tall, the statue not only brings to life the sexy seductress to life but iconic José González artwork right from the legendary series. Vintage Vampirella returns with this beautifully sculpted and detailed statue showing off the loved Warren Era of her comics. From heel to bat, this blood-sucking bombshell takes the sex appeal of vampires to new incredible levels, and all of it is captured with this Dynamite Entertainment statue. Her skimpy outfit, her smooth skin, and the beauty of this vampire are all showcased beautifully in this design, making it a true collectible that any Vampirella collector will need.

There were zero issues with this statue as the sculpt, detail, and design all show off the perfect elements of Vampirella. José Gonzáles is an incredible artist, and his artwork really enhanced the presence of her iconic beauty and irresistible sensuality. Vampirella's 50th Anniversary came to us in 2019, and this statue is easily a celebration of what Dynamite Entertainment has accomplished. This limited statue comes with an edition size of 706 with multiple variations also offered with a bloody, diamond eyed and unique black and white version. It looks like the bloody version adds a whole new level of horror to this statue that I can appreciate. I hope we can continue to see more Vampirella collectibles arrive in the future, and be sure to get one of these statues for your collection right here.