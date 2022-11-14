Unmask the Black Panther with Disney's Newest Special Edition Doll

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived, pushing the MCU forward while continuing the legacy of the Black Panther. This movie was nothing less than spectacular, with a fun story, interesting new characters, and honoring the fallen. Besides the introduction of Namor, the second most significant part of the film is the arrival of a new Black Panther. If you have not seen the movie yet, this is a spoiler warning as Disney has dropped a new limited edition doll unmasking this new hero. Coming in at 9" tall, this new Panther is ready to honor and take Wakanda to new heights, and she is faithfully captured in this release.

To no surprise, Shuri has taken up the mantle as the new Black Panther, and now you can bring her home. This figure features two swappable heads with a new Panther helmet as well as a Shuri head. Disney has bought the new MCU suit to life with this fabric bodysuit that does feature plastic talons, arm cuffs, and shoes. She is packed in a nice windowed box as Shuri holds the Panther helmet with pride, and she comes with a $49.99 price tag. Black Panther is set for a February 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Wakanda Forever!

A New Black Panther Has Arrived at shopDisney

"Behold Black Panther as Shuri steps into her brother's footsteps. Inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, this intricately sculpted and highly detailed Black Panther Special Edition Doll captures all the power and excitement of a legacy fulfilled. With multiple points of articulation, this action figure comes with interchangeable Black Panther and Shuri heads, a fabric bodysuit with talons, arm cuffs, and shoes."

Special Edition

Includes Black Panther helmet, Shuri head, fabric bodysuit with plastic talons, arm cuffs and shoes

Multiple points of articulation

Black Panther suit with molded talon necklace and gauntlets

Rooted hair

Inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collection