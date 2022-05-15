Unruly Industries Debuts New Spider-Man Spider-Verse Artist Statues

Sideshow is entering the Spider-Verse once again as they debut new Spider-Man statues through their designer driven initiative Unruly Industries. These limited edition collectibles are here and showcase some iconic spiders from the multiverse. Each statue is designed by the pop culture artist and sneakerhead Tracy Tubera to add some new flavor to them. Ghost-Spider, Spider-Punk, and Scarlet Spider are back and ready for action. From wicked kicks to unique sculpts, each Spider-Man is exploding with color and craftsmanship. Spider-Man fans will love to add one of these beauties to their growing Marvel collection and there are plenty to choose from. Ghost-Spider is easily my favorite of the set, and I love her heroic spider pose she has and that white is captivating. Each Designer Collectibles Spider-Man Spider-Verse Statue from Unruly Industries is priced at $145. They are set to release between November 2022 and February 2023, and pre-orders are live for Ghost-Spider here, Spider-Punk here, and Scarlet Spider here.

"A new creative collaboration between Unruly Industries and Tracy Tubera unleashes a veritable Spider-Verse of new designer collectibles! Sideshow's designer driven initiative, Unruly Industries, has collaborated once again with acclaimed pop culture artist and sneakerhead Tracy Tubera to create three new limited edition Marvel statues. The Unruly artists have faithfully reproduced Tubera's vibrant, hyper-kinetic forced perspective art style in three dimensions, creating three eye-catching and unique designer collectibles that will bring the Spider-Verse to your collection! The Ghost Spider, Spider-Punk, and Scarlet Spider Designer Collectible Statues are all available to pre-order now, via sideshow.com!"

"About the Artist: Tracy Tubera AKA the ÜBER ILLUSTRATOR SUPREME has a style that is a mix of graffiti, anime, and comic book art. His artwork has an acute attention to sharp, crisp line work with splashes of bright pop colors. He mixes pop culture imagery with his love for sneakers, Super Heroes, and humor to create imagery all his own."