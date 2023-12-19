Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man, venom

Venom Gets His Own Mech Suit from LEGO to Take-Down Spider-Man

Make some room for a new Mech Set from LEGO as the venomous symbiote is back and ready to take on Spider-Man with some help

Miles Morales is about to get a dose of Venom as LEGO has unveiled their latest Marvel Comics set. Releasing as part of the ongoing Marvel Comics Mech Suit Collection, Venom is getting upgraded to take down this wall-crawler. Coming in at 134 pieces, the Venom Mech Armor vs. Spider-Man set features a fully operational mech with articulated arms, legs, and hands. The suit can even hold a LEGO Minifigure of Venom, who is ready to add some Spider brains on the menu this time. A hoodied minifigure of Miles Morales will also be included, along with some web effects, allowing fans to capture the deadly symbiote with. The Venom Mech will stand at 5" tall and will join the ranks of other mechs with Rocket Raccoon, Wolverine, War Machine, and Ghost Rider. Marvel fans can find the Venom Mech Armor vs. Spider-Man (Miles Morales) set on shelves in January 2024 for $14.99.

Venom Mech Armor Takes on Spider-Man with LEGO

"Put big Super Hero adventures into the hands of boys and girls aged 6+ with LEGO® Marvel Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales (76276). Kids will love this web-slinging, Super Hero-swinging, battle-action building toy featuring a fully jointed Venom mech, 2 popular minifigures and cool, web-shooting accessories."

"The buildable, posable Venom toy mech features jointed arms, legs and clawed hands that are large enough to hold a minifigure. Its chest opens to reveal a cockpit for the Venom minifigure pilot. The set also includes a Miles Morales minifigure carrying 2 handheld web shooters and a flexible web 'rope', which can be attached to the buildable Venom mech toy at multiple points. Kids can expand the play possibilities even further by combining this buildable playset with other LEGO Marvel mechs in the range (sold separately)."

Posable mech and minifigures – Includes a buildable mech with jointed legs, arms and fingers, plus Spider-Man Miles Morales and Venom LEGO® minifigures

Many ways to play – The Venom LEGO® minifigure fits into the opening cockpit of the mech, whose movable limbs adjust for endless play-and-display possibilities

Authentic accessories – Fans of buildable LEGO® Marvel toys can role-play with the 2 handheld web shooters and a flexible web 'rope', which attaches to the Venom mech at multiple points

Gift for kids – Treat fans of Venom, Miles Morales and Super Heroes to this hands-on mech and minifigure buildable playset

Portable play – The posable Venom mech in this 134-piece set stands over 5 in. (13 cm) tall, making it big enough for epic adventures yet small enough to carry wherever kids go

