Venom Gets Yolked with New Marvel Comics Statue from Kotobukiya

Embrace the pain with Venom as Kotobukiya has unveiled their latest comic book inspired collectible featuring the deadly symbiote

Article Summary Kotobukiya unveils ArtFX Armed and Dangerous Venom statue standing 8.6” tall.

Priced at $300, the statue showcases Venom's hulked out form with monstrous details.

Designed by Imaishi, sculpted by Keita Misono, it embodies the director's Marvel passion.

Set for a March 2025 release, pre-orders for the imposing rendition are now available.

Venom is easily one of Marvel Comics' most popular antiheroes, who first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #300 back in 1988. Created by writer David Michelinie and artist Todd McFarlane, the character is a symbiotic alien life form acquired by Spider-Man during the first Secret Wars, which enhanced his abilities and gave him a new black costume. However, the symbiote has a more aggressive nature, and Spider-Man rejects the symbiote, only for it to find a new home with Eddie Brock. This disgraced journalist has a hatred for Spider-Man, and now the symbiote does too, creating Venom.

Venom has had many forms over the years, but his bulk hulked out form is a deadly version that fans have loved over the year, Kotobukiya has unveiled their new ArtFX Armed and Dangerous Venom statue that comes in at 8.6" tall. This deadly brute is hulked out with slimy tongue, massive arms, sharks teeth, and glossy paint that brings it al together. This beast comes in at $300, he is set for a March 2025 release and pre-orders are already live.

Venom Hulks Out with Kotobukiya's Newest Marvel Statue

"Imaishi has tapped into his experience as an animator to reimagine the symbiote known as Venom in his iconic art style with a bulging physique and powerful, humongous arms. The veins in Venom's arms look ready to burst at any moment as he looks poised to pounce on his next victim."

"While being an undeniable work of Imaishi, the figure—modeled by sculptor Keita Misono under Imaishi's supervision—features a clean, simple design that shows the director's love and admiration for both MARVEL and comic books as a whole. The result is a work of art with a presence like no other that can be appreciated from all sides."

