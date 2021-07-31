Venom Lights Up the Night With New Hot Toys GITD Cosbaby

Venom is back and hungry for brains once more as Hot Toys reveals their latest Marvel Comics Cosbaby figure. This iconic Spider-Man villain is ready for his close up as he lights up the night with some new Glow in the Dark deco. The King in Black is blue this time around with a design similar to his Marvel vs. Capcom counterpart. Standing roughly 4.5 inches tall, this symbol features a new glow in the dark deco with his eyes, symbol, teeth, and saliva, as well as a bobble head feature. This adorable villain will make a fun addition to any Venom or Spider-Man collection, adding the perfect anti-her to your home or office.

With the release of Venom: Let There be Carnage in the coming months, I would not be surprised to see more Venom and Carnage collectibles from Hot Toys. From their 1/6th line to their adorable Cosbaby figures, fans should be on the lookout for some new Carnage to add to their collection later on. Hot Toys did not reveal a release date or a price for this bad boy just yet but fans will be able to find most Cosbaby collectibles here. Fans can also be on the lookout here with shopDisney for new Marvel and Star Wars new releases.

"Venom (Comic) – Venom (Glow in the Dark Version) Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head – Throughout Marvel comic history, symbiotes have plagued the universe, presenting some of the most dangerous adversaries and anti-heroes of all time! Adding variety onto your unconventional Marvel collections, Hot Toys is presenting a Glow in the Dark Version of Venom from the Venom Comic series. Available only in selected markets. The powerful entity transformed into Venom Cosbaby features glow in the dark effect on eyes, teeth, chest, back and vines. Measures approximately 11cm tall with bobble-head function. Kick start your Venomized collection our awesome Cosbaby now!"