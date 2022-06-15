Venom Receives Limited Edition 250 Piece Statue from Diamond Select

Venom has quickly gained a lot of popularity lately, mainly from the incredible Marvel Comics run by Donny Cates. I wish we got to see more of Eddie Brock as the King in Black, but that seemingly was shuffled off when the next volume took over. Either way, Venom is more popular than ever, and there have easily been more Venom collectibles to prove it. It looks like Diamond Select Toys has another one for us as they have announced their new web exclusive mini bust. The statue showcases the more meaty version of the Spider-Man villain with some new blue highlights. This is supposed to be a tribute to his more classic Marvel Comics roots, but all I can think about is the Spider-Man animated series.

The textured design from Diamond Select Toys is nice, but that blue just seems out of place. If the new color does not suit you, then Venom's limited run size might, with only 250 getting released! On top of that, collectors who purchase one will be entered to win a 9.4 CGC copy of the Marvel Comic The Amazing Spider-Man #298. That key issue is the first issue penciled Spider-Man comic by the one and only Todd McFarlane as well as the first cameo of Eddie Brock and Venom. The Diamond Select Toys Venom (Blue) Mini-Bust is priced at $120, available for purchase now, and can be found online only here.

"Venom (Blue) Mini Bust – DST Web Exclusive – Now in stock is a new Mini Bust for your Marvel Display! Limited to 250 pieces, this Venom Mini Bust variant features blue highlights to resemble his old-school comic look. With each purchase of the DST Web Exclusive, you'll be entered to win a 9.4 CGC copy of the Marvel Comic "The Amazing Spider-Man" #298!"

Venom (Blue) Mini Bust – DST Web Exclusive

SKU: 84634

Maximum Purchase: 2 units

Designed by: Nelson X. Asencio

Sculpted by: Juan Pitluk

Shipping to: US / Canada / Mexico / Brazil / EMEA / Greater China

Scale: 1:6

Edition Size: 250