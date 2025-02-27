Vinyl Pops, Lunch Box & Cups – Free Comic Book Day 2025 Merchandise

Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: diamond, free comic book day

Free Comic Book Day is still happening on the 3rd of May this year, apparently, even in the wake of Free Comic Book Day owner Diamond Comic Distributors' declaration of Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the beginning of the year. You can follow Bleeding Cool's in-depth coverage of the story here. As well as the free comics, though there seem to be fewer and fewer every day, they always have themed merchandise, which is not free but is exclusive to brick-and-mortar comic book stores for that day. Let's see how long that lasts this year, shall we? So we have Dazzler and Deadpool/Wolverine vinyl pops from YooTooz, Godzilla lunchboxes, and Fallout cups…

From Youtooz. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2025 with an exclusive glow-in-the-dark vinyl figure of Marvel's Dazzler, inspired by the cover art to Dazzler #20 by son-father duo John Romita, Jr. and Sr.! Rolling in at 4 7/8" tall and leaving a blast of energy exploding from behind her back foot as she pushes herself forward on roller skates, Dazzler is posed with her arms outstretched and wears a sleeveless disco outfit with an open collar and teal wristbands. With markings running down each side of her face under white eyes, her lips open into a smile as long hair parts in the middle and sweeps down her back while puffs of smoke, white sparkles and golden cubes surround her. The exterior of her packaging sees Dazzler striding forward in front of a vibrant blue and pink background, while the interior is covered in the light grey panels of Marvel comics. Limited to 500 pieces. SRP: $40.00

From Youtooz. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Erupting into Youtooz at 5 1/4" tall as they run from a bright explosion that sends billowing clouds and shrapnel out from behind them. Wolverine is in full stride with claws extended as he rushes forward with gritted teeth with frowning eyebrows seen through a pointed mask with Deadpool slung over his shoulder. While the perfect damsel in distress, Deadpool doesn't even worry about holding on, knowing he'll make it out fine. His bright white eyes are carefree as he tightly clasps a silver briefcase. The exterior of their packaging sees Deadpool and Wolverine mid-fight and floating in front of a distant earth, while the interior is covered in the light grey panels of Marvel comics. Exclusive to PREVIEWS and your local comic shop for Free Comic Book Day 2025, this black & white variant of the previously released vinyl figure is limited to 500 pieces. SRP: $40.00

From Surreal Entertainment. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Straight from the pages of IDW Publishing's Godzilla comics, Godzilla rampages his way into your life on this PREVIEWS Exclusive Tin Titans Lunchbox released in conjunction with Free Comic Book Day 2025! Featuring a brushed metal finish, this stylish lunchbox also includes a 10-ounce retro-styled beverage container/soup cup with art of beloved kaiju. Don't miss out on adding this lunchbox to your collection today! Lunchbox measures 7.75" x 6.75" x 4". Hand wash only. Limited to 1,750 pieces. SRP: $24.99

From Fanwraps. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Immerse yourself in the iconic world of Fallout with every sip of these PREVIEWS Exclusive souvenir cups released in conjunction with Free Comic Book Day 2025! Featuring colorful images, each 32-ounce cup is limited to only 500 pieces. SRP: $10.99

From Fanwraps. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Immerse yourself in the iconic world of Fallout with every sip of these PREVIEWS Exclusive souvenir cups released in conjunction with Free Comic Book Day 2025! Featuring colorful images, each 32-ounce cup is limited to only 500 pieces. SRP: $10.99

From Fanwraps. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Immerse yourself in the iconic world of Fallout with every sip of these PREVIEWS Exclusive souvenir cups released in conjunction with Free Comic Book Day 2025! Featuring colorful images, each 32-ounce cup is limited to only 500 pieces. SRP: $10.99

