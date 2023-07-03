Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO architecture

Visit Japan and Capture the Beauty of the Himeji Castle with LEGO

A New LEGO set has arrived as explorers and historians can build the Himeji Castle like never before from the castle to the surrounding area

It has been quite some time since master builders have seen a new LEGO Architecture set. Well, a new one has arrived as collectors and adventures can bring home the majestic beauty of Japan with this Himeji Castle set. Coming in at 2,125 pieces, this set comes in at 7.5" tall, 12.5" long, and 10.5" deep. This brick built model captures the elegance and beauty of the Himeji Castle with intricate detail from the castle itself to the surrounding foliage. Build some Cherry Trees, build the walkways, and capture the remarkable architecture of Japan's largest castle. The history that can be found within these walls is one of kind, and now explorers and historians can build their own for only $159.99. Collectors don't have to travel across the world for this beauty, as it'll be available right here on August 1, 2023.

Bring the Architecture of Japan to Life with LEGO

"Celebrate the longevity and majestic beauty of one of Japan's most revered buildings with this LEGO® Architecture Himeji Castle display model (21060). Be transported to the city of Himeji without leaving home as you recreate authentic details such as the castle's turrets, walkways and asymmetric walls in LEGO style. Lift off the top of the main building to view a simplified interpretation of the interior layout."

"This model focuses on the upper level of the castle's massive grounds and includes 4 buildable cherry trees, 2 with green foliage and 2 with pink blossoms, to show the gardens in full springtime bloom. Find step-by-step instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app to guide your immersive, creative experience. This brick-built collectible is part of a range of LEGO Architecture sets for adults who enjoy creative activities. It makes a super treat for yourself and a wonderful LEGO gift for any lover of architecture, Japanese history or travel."

LEGO® Architecture Himeji Castle building set for adults (21060) – Build mindfulness. Build history. Build a LEGO brick model of Japan's largest castle in your own home

Authentic details – Recreate the castle's distinctive features such as its turrets and walkways. Lift off the top of the main building to view the simplified interior layout

Choose your season – The model features a LEGO® brick interpretation of the surrounding gardens, including 4 buildable cherry trees, 2 with green foliage and 2 with pink cherry blossoms

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this buildable model to a creative friend who has visited or dreams of visiting Himeji Castle or is simply a lover of architecture, Japanese history or travel

Build and display – Measuring over 7.5 in. (19 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) wide and 10.5 in. (27 cm) deep

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!