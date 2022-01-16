Vultureman is Back with New Iron Studios ThunderCats Statues

The Mutants are back and are looking to take the fight to the ThunderCats once again with a brand new set of statues. Iron Studios has revealed that the iconic villains are ready for some new collectibles with a great set of 1/10 scale statues. We have already seen two members of the Mutants arrive with Slithe as well as Jackalman, and now Vultureman is here. Vultureman is easily the brains of the operation even if a lot of his intentions do not do what they are expected to. Iron Studios captures this deadly ThunderCats enemy with a lot of impressive detail as he is shown wielding his staff, and ready to destroy those foolish ThunderCats. Priced at $159.99, this statue does not have a release date, but pre-orders are live here.

"Like the bird of prey, it bears a resemblance to and is named after, the anthropomorphic creature with a long beak and a back covered in long brown fur rather than feathers, perches high on a rocky base on the planet known as Third Earth, watching with his shrewd eyes and wielding his staff, or spear, with the tip in the form of claws. Another native derived from the different races of beastly beings, from the planet Plun-Darr, the Iron Studios statue features the cunning and underhanded scientist and inventor member of the ThunderCats' enemies known as the Mutants."

"Considered a genius, Vultureman works in his laboratory located in the heart of Castle Plun-Darr, headquarters of the Mutants, creating a variety of gadgets, weapons, and chemical potions for his allies to use against the ThunderCats. Due to his intelligence, he is in constant disagreement and conflict with the other Mutants and their leader Slithe, who blame him for the flaws in his inventions – when their devices or machines don't live up to expectations. Although ambitious and skilled with electrical, mechanical, and chemical artifacts, Vultureman is the weakest of the Mutants, suffering in combat and one of the funniest characters in animation."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 10.7 in (H) x 6.7 in (W) x 4.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 2 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022