Pre-orders Arrive For New Warhammer 40000 McFarlane Toys Figures

Warhammer 40000 fans are in for a real treat as McFarlane Toy shave revealed three new figures for their 7" figure line. This wave of the figure will consist of a new Adepta Sororitas Battle Sister with Order of the Bloody Rose and two versions of the Necron Flayed One. One of the Necron Flayed One's will be fully colored, with the second will be released as an unpainted "Artist Proof." This is a pretty common trend for McFarlane Toys as with the Warhammer 40000 line, as we have seen it for almost every release of the series so far, which is perfect for fans who want to customize their Warhammer just like the game. Unlike the Necron, the Bloody Rose Battle Sister will have added accessories like her Boltgun, backpack, and a Chain Sword. All three of these figures are priced at $19.99 and set to release between June and July 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and Warhammer 40000 collectors can find them located here as well as other figures from the series.

"The Order of the Bloody Rose is one of the major Orders Militant of the Adepta Sororitas, or the Sisters of Battle, founded in honor of Saint Mina by the Ecclesiarch Deacis VI in the middle of the 38th Millennium. From the moment a sister joins the Bloody Rose, she is taught to foster and harness her most violent impulses so that they may be unleashed upon the enemies of the faith. As soon as the foe is at close range, the sisters charge, striking at the moment they crash into the enemy lines, and screaming wrathful praise as they give vent to their hatred striking with practiced precision and moving on to the next enemy before the previous one even has the time to hit the ground."

"Flayed Ones are Necrons who have been infected and succumbed to the Flayer Virus of the C'tan Llandu'gor, a Star god who inflicted Necrons with it as retribution for being obliterated by them. As a result the virus drives them insane with a hunger for blood and gore. They wear and decorate themselves with the skin and body parts of their opponents. Driven out or destroyed by their fellow Necrons for fear of the virus, these monstrosities congregate wherever bloodshed is to be had."

