Watch Out for the Chameleon with New Spider-Man Marvel Legends

Hasbro is stepping into the Spider-Verse once again with a new selection of Legends figures featuring Spider-Man and his villains

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's new Spider-Man Marvel Legends featuring the iconic villain, the Chameleon.

Fan-favorite from the 90s animated series, Chameleon boasts cartoon-accurate design and a J. Jonah Jameson mask.

Pre-order the 6-inch scale Chameleon figure, complete with 5 accessories, for a Spring 2025 release.

Collect the Chameleon and display it in retro-style blister card packaging, perfect for any Spider-Man fan.

A new Spider-Man: The Animated Series Marvel Legends figure has arrived as the Chameleon has returned. This master of disguise is one of Spider-Man's earliest foes, and in the cartoon, he uses advanced holographic technology to mimic anyone's appearance. This makes him a formidable infiltrator and spy; however, after stealing Peter Parker's identity, he comes face to face with Spider-Man. This is a fan-favorite character, and an iconic villain who has seen a new Marvel Legends figure for quite some time. That all changes with their latest wave of Spidey figures, including a cartoon-accurate release of the infamous Chameleon.

This mercenary captured his designs right from the hit cartoon, and he even comes with a J. Jonah Jameson mask and two blasters. After the Legends VHS collection, it is nice to see more villains from the beloved 90s cartoon continue to come to life. Pre-orders of the Chameleon are already live at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, for $24.99. He is set for a Spring 2025 release and will be released alongside Agent Venom, Electro, and Kaine figures.

Chameleon Goes Undercover with New Spider-Man Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Chameleon figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. This Marvel's Chameleon action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate set of hands, weapons accessories, and a mask accessory."

COMICS-INSPIRED MARVEL'S CHAMELEON: Collectible Marvel's Chameleon figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands, weapons, and mask accessory

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this figure on your shelf with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases!

