Watch out! Joker 1989 Is Back In Gotham With New Good Smile Figure

Jack Nicholson is back as the Joker once again as Good Smile Company reveals their newest Nendoroid figure. Things are kicking off in Gotham once again as we take a stroll down memory lane with Batman 1989. This figure is loaded with detail capturing the hilarity and chaos that Nicholson brought to the role. The Joker will come with two plates which will allow fans to be dimply him with his signature smile and a crazed laughing expression. The fun does not end there either, as Good Smile Company has also included some fun accessories with his sunglasses, playing cards, a cane, and pair of Joker's teeth.

Good Smile Company has already released a Batman 1989 Nendoroid companion piece to continue the two duking it out in Gotham. The miniaturized Joker is loaded with sinister detail and will be a great piece for Batman 1989 fans to add to their collection. The Nendoroid 1989 Joker is priced at $64.99 and is set to release in July 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and they will stay open until September 29, 2021, so be sure to get yours in while you can. It is unclear if Good Smile will be releasing more figures for this line, but it would be sweet to see Catwoman, Penguin, Two-Face, and other hit heroes and villains from previous Batman films. Be sure to check out the Batman 1989 figure here and add the Dark Knight and his 1989 Batmobile to your growing collection.

"From "Batman (1989)" comes a Nendoroid of The Joker! The Nendoroid comes with two face plates—one featuring The Joker's signature smiling face and one featuring a crazed laughing expression. Optional parts include his hat, his cane, his sunglasses, a playing card and a pair of Joker Teeth. Also available: Nendoroid Batman: 1989 Ver."