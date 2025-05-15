Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, minecraft

Watch Out! LEGO Unveils New Minecraft 8" Tall The Creeper Set

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for the blocky world of Minecraft

Article Summary LEGO reveals a new 8-inch tall Minecraft Creeper set with 665 pieces and posable features.

The set faithfully captures the iconic Creeper’s pixelated look, four legs, and signature head.

Includes a first-version Creeper minifig and TNT element for explosive Minecraft adventures.

Priced at $39.99, the set releases June 1, 2025, perfect for fans and collectors aged 10 and up.

The Creeper is one of the most iconic and feared mobs in Minecraft, known for its silent approach and explosive nature. Introduced early in the game, this green, pixelated creature has become a symbol of unexpected danger and the chaos of Minecraft. Unlike most enemies in the game, Creepers make no sound until they're about to detonate, allowing them to sneak up on players and exploding with devastating force. Their explosions can destroy terrain and buildings, severely damage players. Now their explosive nature is coming to LEGO as they debut their latest Minecraft The Creeper set. Coming in at 665 pieces, the Creeper will stand 8" tall, and LEGO faithfully captures its pixelated design. The creature will have four lovable legs and a posable head, and it will come with the first version of Creeper and a TNT element. Add some explosive tastes to your Minecraft collection with this The Creeper set, which is priced at $39.99 and is set for a June 1, 2025, release date.

LEGO Minecraft – The Creeper

"LEGO® Minecraft® The Creeper™ (21276) is a large, posable action figure for kids to build, play with and put on display for all to admire. This iconic piece of gaming-room decor makes an ideal birthday, holiday or any-day gift for kids aged 10 and up with a passion for Minecraft."

"This buildable toy recreation of Minecraft's iconic Creeper stands over 8 in. (21 cm) tall. It has 4 movable legs and a posable head that moves from side to side and tilts up and down. The front of the LEGO Minecraft Creeper figure's head detaches to reveal an interior space containing a first-version Creeper and a TNT element. For added digital fun, builders can use the intuitive LEGO Builder app to zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress. Contains 665 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!