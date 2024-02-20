Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men

Watch Out Suga, Rogue Joins Mondo's 1/6 X-Men Animated Collection

Mondo is back with some impressive 1/6 scale figures from X-Men: The Animated Series including the arrival of Rogue

Article Summary Mondo releases 1/6 Rogue figure from X-Men: The Animated Series, limited to 1000 pieces.

Rogue figure stands at 11.75", comes with multiple head sculpts and swappable hands.

Limited edition includes exclusive Sentinel base and three bonus portraits.

Pre-orders for the Rogue collectible launch today on Mondo.com for $235.

Get ready for some suga as Mondo has just unveiled their newest X-Men: The Animated Series 1/6 scale figure. The one and only Rogue has arrived to enhance your mutant collection, and as a Limited Edition figure, that will be limited to only 1000 pieces. Standing at 11.75" tall, Rogue will come with an impressive assortment of accessories as well as an exclusive destroyed Sentinel display base. As for standard accessories, this southern belle will come with two head sculpts and a variety of swappable hands, including Destroyed Blaster, Energy Absorption, and Glove with Ungloved Hands.

As for the Limited Edition exclusive items, Rogue comes with three extra heads with Cyclops Power head, winking expression, and the most intriguing of them all with the X-Men Evolution Portrait. X-Men fans are one step closer to getting a full animated X-Men: The Animated Series team. Mondo will also be releasing a 1/6 scale Gambit – Regular Edition as well to give fans the ability to showcase this power couple together. Limited Edition 1/6 Rogue is priced at $235, she will ship out in June 2024, and pre-orders arrive today, right on Mondo.com at 1 PM EST.

X-Men: The Animated Series Limited Edition 1/6 Rogue

"We've been teasing our next X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES hero for a few months now, and today it's official … Rogue is here, Sugar! A total badass who always packs a punch, Rogue is at her fiercest in X:TAS, and we're excited to finally add this knockout to our Mondo 1/6 scale line. Standing 11.75 inches high, the Rogue 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands and portraits to show off her complex power set and personality. Restricted to 1000 total figures, the Limited Edition also features the destroyed Sentinel Base plus three bonus portraits … including looks from the episode "Deadly Reunions" and X-MEN: EVOLUTION."

Rogue Limited Edition includes:

Rogue Figure

Neutral Portrait

Angry Portrait

Winking Portrait*

Cyclops Power Portrait*

Evolution Portrait*

Destroyed Blaster Right Hand

Energy Absorption Left Hand

Glove and Ungloved Hand

4 Pairs of Hands

Standard Black Round Base

Sentinel Base*

* Limited Edition exclusives

