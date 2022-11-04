Wear the Magic of Harry Potter with RSVLTS The Chosen One Collection

RSVLTS is not done with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as they debut a second button-down collection. Earlier this week, we saw The Boy Who Lived Collection, and now we are getting The Chosen One Collection. Three new shirts are on the way as different aspects of the film are explored with some laughs at Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, the magic of the Patronus, and some love towards the Dark Lord. All of these are available in both traditional and women's styles and will consist of:

Expecto Patronum RSVLTS is here to help light the way as they cast a spell on your wardrobe with their newest Harry Potter button-down. The Expecto Patronus shirt brings some icon wizards' and witches' happiest moments to life with an assortment of Patronus spirits. Bring like to your style and keep the Dementors away with this magical button-down Kunuflex tee.

Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes Even wizards and witches need a laugh, and the Weasley twins know how to create some. RSVLTS brings the magic and hilarity of Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes shop to your shirt with this eye-popping design. All of your favorite magical products are spread all over this Kunuflex to bring muggles a smile and laugh.

The Dark Mark (Flannel) Show your love for the Dark Lord with RSVLTS drop-dead gorgeous Harry Potter flannel. This pitch-black long-sleeved looks innocent but carries a dark secret with the incantation Morsmordre hidden under the collar, and the infamous Dark Mark placed upon the sleeve. Welcome the return of Lord Voldemort in style with this truly sinister BorlandFlex flannel.



All of these shirts are nothing less than magical and are packed with characters that fans can really appreciate. Each design tells its own story and will allow fans to wear the magic of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with them. Whether you want some magic in your wardrobe or just need to update your style, then look no further, as RSVLTS has you covered. The Chosen One Harry Potter Collection is up for purchase right here, and be sure to check out The Boy Who Live Collection while you can. Stay tuned for more collaborations from RSVLTS these holiday seasons, and be sure to explore their wares to find what button-down fits your look.