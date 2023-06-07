Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: enso rings, return of the jedi, star wars

Wear Your Love For Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with Enso Rings

The 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi has arrived and Enso Rings has debuted some new themed silicone rings

The 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is celebrated this year. We have already seen an amazing assortment of new merchandise and collectibles that honor the legacy of Star Wars. One of which is new silicone rings from Enso Rings that capture the magic of the final film in the original trilogy. Three new rings have arrived, with the first set taking fans back to the Forest Moon of Endor. Prepare to take down the Death Star and support the Rebel Alliance with this bulky bad boy that captures the bunker, some fan-favorite Rebels, the Death Star, and much more.

Staying on Endor, Wicket the Ewok is back, and he can now tag along with you wherever you go. The laser-etched character designs are nicely done, and the two-tone colors "evoking the vibrant heart of Ewoks everywhere." Lastly, Star Wars fans get to join Jabba the Hutt crew, and enter this infamous palace. Enso captures an iconic Return of the Jedi sequence with this ring that fans will not want to miss. Strut your stuff and summon your Rancor with this Star Wars beauty. Enso Rings Star Wars collection can be found right here, including these three designs and so much more from across the galaxy.

Wear the Galaxy with Enso Rings Star Wars Collection

"This new collection will feature three new designs honoring Jabba's Palace, the Forest Moon of Endor and Wicket. The popular Star Wars collections from Enso Rings, designed in collaboration with Lucasfilm, celebrate Star Wars themes and characters with careful craftsmanship and franchise-honoring story-inspired design."

