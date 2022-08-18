Web-Swinging Action Arrives at RSVLTS with New Spider-Man Collection

Spider-Man is going Beyond Amazing this year as 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the iconic wall-crawler. We have seen plenty of merchandise to celebrate such a legendary event from figures, statues, comics, and much more. RSVLTS has the ULTIMATE announcement for Spidey fans as they unveil another Spider-Man button-down collection. Three new shirts have swung on in capturing art right from the pages of Marvel Comics. From different versions of the web-head to iconic villains, your Friendly Neighborhood RSVLTS captures it all. This new collection will consist of:

"The Spidey Bunch" – Spider-Man fans are about to be red, white, and blue all over with this SENSATIONAL design! There have been plenty of different versions of our favorite wall-crawler over the years, and RSVLTS brings them all together in one elegant place. Whether you are swinging through the city or taking pictures for the Daily Bugle, this is the button-down for you.

"Villains Beware" – Spider-Man has one of the best Rogues Galleries in Marvel Comics, and RSVLTS is bringing them to your wardrobe. Your Spidey Senses will be tingling with this gorgeous KUNUFLEX™ button-down that features Venom, Doc Ock, Hobgoblin, Kraven the Hunter, Vulture, and Scorpion all in one place! The webbed design in the background brings everything together, making it worthy of the title AMAZING!

"Web Surfing" – Coming right off the pages of Marvel Comics, RSVLTS continues to show love for Spider-Man with this SPECTACULAR button-down. Your favorite wall-crawler is swinging through the NYC in black and white. RSVLTS pulls the sketch right off the comic book pages and onto your wardrobe with a button-down you won't want to miss.

All of these shirts will stand SUPERIOR to some of your others, and RSVLTS really did a great job with this line. Their Marvel Comics collaboration has been truly AMAZING, and I can't wait to see what they make next. All three of these Spider-Man button-downs are dropping today at 4 PM EST right of the RSVLTS site (here) and app. Be sure to check out some of their other impressive Marvel Comics shirts right here, like their most recent Marvel drop featuring the King of Wakanda, Black Panther! Excelsior!