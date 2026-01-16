Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: g.i. joe, hiya toys

Welcome to the Jungle with Hiya Toys G.I. Joe Outback (Tiger Force)

Clear off some shelf space as Hiya Toys is back with a new selection of collectibles including 1/18 scale G.I. Joe Outback (Tiger Force)

Article Summary Hiya Toys releases 1/18 scale G.I. Joe Outback (Tiger Force), reviving a classic '80s character variant.

Outback is the G.I. Joe team's expert in survival and frontline reconnaissance, famed for jungle operations.

The action figure features orange Tiger Force gear, camo pants, and comes loaded with essential accessories.

Stands 11CM tall with multiple articulation points, weapon options, and is available to pre-order for $27.99.

G.I. Joe Outback (Tiger Force) is a classic character variant from Hasbro's G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero toy line, released in the late 1980s. Outback, whose real name is Stuart R. Selkirk, is the team's survival specialist and an expert in wilderness training. He is the team's go-to for tracking and a necessary asset for getting troops out of hostile environments alive. The Tiger Force version debuted in 1988 as part of Hasbro's push to refresh existing characters with bold new colors, and now Hiya Toys is bringing him back once again. Releasing as part of their Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 Scale one, Outback is ready for the next mission.

This variant features Outback in a striking orange shirt with the Tiger Force emblem, dark green camouflage pants, and the correct amount of accessories to get the job done. This G.I. Joe enters the jungle with a rifle, pistol, knife, shovel, flashlight, and a tactical backpack. A themed display base is included, and he will be a great addition to any Hiya Toys 1/18-scale G.I. Joe team. Pre-orders are already live for $27.99, with Outback saving the day in Q4 2026.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 – G.I.Joe Outback (Tiger Force)

"Outback, originally named Stuart R. Selkirk, is a survival expert on the G.I.Joe team. Throughout numerous high-risk operations, he was assigned to Tiger Force to carry out frontline assault missions. Known for his exceptional wilderness survival skills in extreme conditions, Outback serves as a key frontline support and reconnaissance specialist within the team."

"This Outback Tiger Force Version action figure stands at 11CM tall. Featuring a Tiger Force unit design, he wears an orange T-shirt with a tiger force emblem, paired with a dark tactical harness. The lower body is finished with camouflage combat pants and sturdy boots, achieving a clean and tactical appearance fit for the field. Features multiple articulation points and 2x interchangeable hands, allowing for a wide range of weapon-holding and combat poses."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!