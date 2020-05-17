Lord of the Rings Saruman the White Comes to Weta Workshop

Weta Workshop has announced a new miniature figure is coming from their Lord of the Rings line. This time they are getting up close and personal with Saruman the White. Portrayed by the late Christopher Lee, this wizard in white was once one of the greats but he was betrayed by the thoughts and his want for more power. His fall was now and his will was now that of the one and only dark lord, Sauron. Lord of the Rings fans got to see Saruman and Gandalf go toe to toe in the film and know of his demise. However, Weta Workshop wants to celebrate his life with this amazingly detailed miniature figure. Saruman will come in at roughly 4.3 inches wide and 7" inches tall. The miniature was crafted to perfection from an original Lord of the Rings crew, Gary Hunt. This is one collectible that dedicated fans will want to get their fans on and expand their Middle Earth collection.

The Lord of the Rings Saruman the White Statue from Weta Workshop will be priced at $79.99. He is expected to ship on out in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and located here. Do not wait around to get this statue, as Weta Workshop even mentions that while this statue is an open edition piece (no restriction to the number of reproductions) they could not continue reproduction in the future.

"Lured by promises of power and dark thoughts of his own mastery, Saruman fell from his purpose and abandoned his allies. In his arrogance he believed himself capable of usurping Sauron's place. Even as he did his new master's bidding, the corrupted Wizard plotted a second betrayal. Yet in doing so he overreached, for pride and lust for power had blinded Saruman and the Eye of Sauron perceived his treachery through the lens of the palantir. The downfall of Saruman, once the leader of the White Council, was doomed to be written in blood. Expertly sculpted by Gary Hunt, a member of the original Lord of the Rings crew, Saruman the White will make an excellent addition to your Weta Workshop miniatures collection."