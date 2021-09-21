What If…? Hydra Stomper and Steve Rogers Arrive at Hot Toys

Hot Toys dives into the greater multiverse once again as they announce their Steve Rogers with Hydra Stomper 1/6 Scale Set. It looks like Captain Carter could use some backup as Steve Rogers is here to save the day and stop Hydra during the war. Hot Toys is offering collectible two different versions of this figure to collectible. Fans will be able to purchase the Hydra Stomper or a special bundle that includes the Stomper and Steve Rogers. Starting with the What If…? Hydra Stomper, the figure stands 22" tall, features LED functionality, and features 8 points of articulation. Steve Rogers, on the other hand, shows off his more weak form, and he will stand roughly 11" tall with 30 points of articulation.

Steve comes with some swappable hands, and his biggest feature is he can fit inside of the Marvel Studios What If…? Hydra Stomper. Both versions of the character are set to realize in Q2 of 2023 and the standard Hydra Stomper comes in at $485 and the Steve set is priced at $625. Pre-orders are already live right here with payment plans available, so be sure not to miss out on this beauty and the solo Captain Carter release here.

"Stark made me some new dancing shoes. What do you think? – Steve Rogers. Who does Peggy Carter call in for backup when she needs it? Steve Rogers, of course. In this universe, Peggy Carter jumps into the action with a number of familiar faces, but even she might need some help defeating the enemy. Calling in air support, she certainly doesn't expect Steve to come swooping in – in a Hydra Stomper suit. Inspired by Marvel Studios' What If…? animation series, Hot Toys is thrilled to bring The Hydra Stomper and Steve Rogers as 1/6th scale Collectible Set to recreate some awesome fight scenes."

"Captured Hydra Stomper's appearance in What If…? animation series, the 1/6th scale figure is complemented with perfectly scaled design, outstanding painting applications, also mechanical details such as thrusters, shooters, and an opening cockpit. Measuring at approximated 56cm in height, it features LED Light-up designs on the eyes, and arc reactor; semi-articulated body with the ability to perform head, shoulder, arms, wrist and waist movements. Meticulously crafted based on his latest appearance in What If…? animation series, Steve Rogers 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt and hair sculpture with remarkable likeness, finely tailored outfit, a backpack, a selection of interchangeable hands, and a display base. Expand your What If…? collection with The Hydra Stomper and Steve Rogers collectible set!"

The 1/6th scale The Hydra Stomper Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of The Hydra Stomper in What If…?

Approximately 56cm tall

Special features on armor:

Skillfully painted in green color with white star emblem and weathering effects

Highly-accurate mechanic details featuring thrusters, shooters, and an opening cockpit

LED Light-up areas located on the eyes and arc reactor on chest (blue light, battery operated)

8 points of articulations including head, shoulders, waist, arms and wrists

One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers

Sized to fit with 1/6th scale Steve Rogers Collectible Figure from What If…? collection series

The 1/6th scale Steve Rogers Collectible Figure specially features:

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Steve Rogers in What If…? animation series

Highly accurate facial expression

Blonde short hair sculpture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 28 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of finger pointing hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) green colored flight suit with gear harness

One (1) green colored sweater

One (1) pair of black colored military boots

Accessories:

One (1) backpack

A themed figure stand with character nameplate