Hasbro Re-Releasing Popular Power Rangers Lighting Collection Figures

Power Rangers have been gaining some extreme popularity lately, mainly due to their impressive comic book series from Boom! Studios. The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers have easily been the highlight of Hasbro's mighty 6" Lighting Collection as well. The original line-up of figures has been quite popular and is hard to find with plenty of them getting extreme prices from third-parties. However, Hasbro continues to help fans as they announce the re-release of three popular Power Rangers figures. Coming out of the Mighty Morphin' series Jason is back as the Red Ranger returns with pre-orders already live. The Red Ranger was easily one of the hardest and priciest figures of the original rangers, so it's nice to see his return to shelves later this year.

The restocks do not end there as Lord Drakkon is back and ready to try and destroy the Rangers once again. His Green and White Ranger combo design is badass, and his figures are a must have for any Power Rangers fans. Lastly, Trey of Triforia is back to assist the Zeo Power Rangers in battle as the Gold Zero Ranger is ready for action once more. From his sweet black and gold design, this hot figure is the pricey ranger fans missed out on, and now they have a second chance to get him. All of these Power Rangers restocks are already up for pre-order right here be patient and pre-order while you can to save yourself from paying those flipper prices.

