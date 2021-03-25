The Search For Waldo Continues With Blitzway "Where's Waldo" Figure

One of the greatest hide-and-seek players is getting his own action figure as Blitzway unveils their new "Where's Wally?" figure series. Also known as Where's Waldo in the US, this red and white-shirted icon is back and ready to hide in the real world with his new 1/12 figure. Waldo will stand roughly 7″ tall and will include a variety of accessories like a cane, a satchel, postcards, stickers, and a fun book display stand. Where's Waldo will also get a special deluxe figure that will include Waldo's dog Woof, swappable hands, and a huge set of traveling items like a kettle, shovel, camera, and much more.
These Where's Waldo (Where's Wally) figures are loaded with some great detail, items, and articulation. The standard is priced at $59, while the deluxe comes in at $99, and both can be found for pre-order here. The deluxe is the best one, in my opinion, as the slew of accessories can add a whole new set of poses to capture him in, and it even includes his traveling companion. There is also a 1/6 scale Waldo also coming soon from Blitzway, so be sure to find the best Where's Wally collectible that suits your collection.
"Where's Wally? 1/12 Scale Figure DX Version – "Have you found Wally yet?" Blitzway presents the Wally from 'Where's Wally?', 1/12th scale MEGAHERO series. Wally is an iconic character beloved by many fans since its debut as a children's puzzle book called 'Where's Wally?' in 1987. Blitzway has taken the character from the book and brought him into the real world for all the 'Where's Wally?' fans. This 1/12th scale Wally action figure features the highly detailed Wally head sculpt, the newly designed body that allows for Wally's signature poses, and the DX version exclusive book-shaped base which also allows for the storage of accessories. Do not miss this adorable Wally, and bring him home for your collection right now!"
Specifications: [5PRO-MG-20303] Where's Wally? : Wally – 1/12th scale action figure (DX ver.)
- Highly detailed likeness of Wally in 'Where's Wally?' book
- Newly designed and developed body of Wally
- Eight (8) pieces of replaceable hands
- One (1) woof (the dog)
- The newly designed book-shape figure stand
- Six (6) stand decorating parts
- Two (2) decorating graphics
- Two (2) clear clips for decorating graphics
- Product Size : Approximately W 5.11 x L 4.5mm x H 6.7mm
Accessories:
- One (1) travel backpack
- One (1) cross-body bag
- One (1) snorkeling gear
- One (1) pair of binoculars
- One (1) camera bag
- One (1) belt
- One (1) hammer
- One (1) kettle
- One (1) cup
- One (1) cane
- One (1) shovel
- One (1) 'Where's Wally?' book