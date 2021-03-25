The Search For Waldo Continues With Blitzway "Where's Waldo" Figure

One of the greatest hide-and-seek players is getting his own action figure as Blitzway unveils their new "Where's Wally?" figure series. Also known as Where's Waldo in the US, this red and white-shirted icon is back and ready to hide in the real world with his new 1/12 figure. Waldo will stand roughly 7″ tall and will include a variety of accessories like a cane, a satchel, postcards, stickers, and a fun book display stand. Where's Waldo will also get a special deluxe figure that will include Waldo's dog Woof, swappable hands, and a huge set of traveling items like a kettle, shovel, camera, and much more.

These Where's Waldo (Where's Wally) figures are loaded with some great detail, items, and articulation. The standard is priced at $59, while the deluxe comes in at $99, and both can be found for pre-order here. The deluxe is the best one, in my opinion, as the slew of accessories can add a whole new set of poses to capture him in, and it even includes his traveling companion. There is also a 1/6 scale Waldo also coming soon from Blitzway, so be sure to find the best Where's Wally collectible that suits your collection.

"Where's Wally? 1/12 Scale Figure DX Version – "Have you found Wally yet?" Blitzway presents the Wally from 'Where's Wally?', 1/12th scale MEGAHERO series. Wally is an iconic character beloved by many fans since its debut as a children's puzzle book called 'Where's Wally?' in 1987. Blitzway has taken the character from the book and brought him into the real world for all the 'Where's Wally?' fans. This 1/12th scale Wally action figure features the highly detailed Wally head sculpt, the newly designed body that allows for Wally's signature poses, and the DX version exclusive book-shaped base which also allows for the storage of accessories. Do not miss this adorable Wally, and bring him home for your collection right now!"

Specifications: [5PRO-MG-20303] Where's Wally? : Wally – 1/12th scale action figure (DX ver.)

Highly detailed likeness of Wally in 'Where's Wally?' book

Newly designed and developed body of Wally

Eight (8) pieces of replaceable hands

One (1) woof (the dog)

The newly designed book-shape figure stand

Six (6) stand decorating parts

Two (2) decorating graphics

Two (2) clear clips for decorating graphics

Product Size : Approximately W 5.11 x L 4.5mm x H 6.7mm

Accessories:

One (1) travel backpack

One (1) cross-body bag

One (1) snorkeling gear

One (1) pair of binoculars

One (1) camera bag

One (1) belt

One (1) hammer

One (1) kettle

One (1) cup

One (1) cane

One (1) shovel

One (1) 'Where's Wally?' book