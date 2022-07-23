Wield the Power of Darth Vader with Hasbro's New Force FX Lightsaber

Coming to us straight from the new Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, a new Force FX Elite lightsaber has arrived! Darth Vader is back once again with yet another lightsaber replica featuring all the new updated features is coming soon from Hasbro. Darth Vader is a widely popular character, and if you do not own one of his sabers, then this is your chance. This version will include all of the new features from Hasbro with progressive ignition, battle clash effect, and the new duel effect. The dual effect will only work with other Force FX Elite lightsabers that feature it, thankfully, the new Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber will! This version of Darth Vader's lightsaber can be displayed with or without the blade, and the cyber crystal can be removed! If you love Darth Vader then this is one must own collectible for your Star Wars collection, and this Force FX Lightsaber is priced at $278.99. Pre-orders are live now at most retailers, like here, and the new lightsaber is expected to release in Fall 2022.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $278.99/Available: Fall 2022). Feel the power of the Dark Side and wield an iconic weapon! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with this premium DARTH VADER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER. This premium Lightsaber features design and deco based on Darth Vader's iconic red Lightsaber featured in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series."

"With advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the DARTH VADER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet! Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate the sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode The Black Series Lightsabers are known for. Fans and collectors can proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade, and show off the included removable kyber crystal. Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."