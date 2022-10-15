Wield the Time Stone with Disney Parks Latest Marvel Studios Replica

We are entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again as a new Disney Parks replica arrives online. The Infinity Saga relics are almost complete, as the latest Infinity Stone has arrived from Doctor Strange. The Eye of Agamotto has arrived as the newest shopDisney drop, and it features a light-up stone and a display stand. This version of the eye seems to honestly be a more expensive version of the one we have already seen from the Hasbro Marvel Legends line, and that version moves and also lights up. These replicas, however, do feature different stones that can be removed and placed in Infinity Gauntlet replicas. We should see these gauntlet replicas drop in the coming weeks, but the detail and design of the Eye of Agamotto is a worthy candidate.

It is replicas like this that I am surprised we have not gotten more from Hasbro, so it is nice Disney is giving us some. The Infinity Saga is a truly incredible selection of films, and these replicas would be everything to fans. So far we have seen the Tesseract, Loki's Scepter, Aether, and the Power Storm Orb. The Soul Stone can only be found with the Thanos Gauntlet, but I know that the Disney Parks carry special packs of just Marvel Studios Infinity Stones if you want to bypass the entire set of artifacts. I am curious if we will see some of these smaller Marvel Studios collectibles after all these Disney Parks exclusives arrive. For fans who want to acquire these exclusive Park replicas, the Eye of Agamotto is priced at $99.99, and it is currently up for pre-order right here. Stay tuned for more replicas as they are revealed, and be sure to acquire some of the other stones in the meantime.

The Eye of Agamotto from Doctor Strange Comes to Life

"Now you can take possession of the precious Time Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones, which comes in its protective Eye of Agamotto containment device. This highly detailed replica of the powerful relic from the Marvel Universe lights up and comes complete with its ornate display stand."

Magic in the details

Includes Eye of Agamotto with Time Stone, and stand

Highly detailed replica

Time Stone lights up

Eye of Agamotto can be removed from stand