Winter Arrives Early with New Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for Harry Potter with a new Advent release

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025 with 278 pieces and festive Hogwarts magic.

Features 8 exclusive minifigures including Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, and others in Christmas sweaters.

Build magical creatures like Buckbeak, Aragog, Hedwig, and a Stag Patronus for enchanting play.

Create Hogwarts favorites such as the Sorting Hat, Monster Book of Monsters, and magical potions.

Get ready to cast a spell on your Harry Potter collection this holiday season with the new Advent Calendar set from LEGO. Step into the Wizarding World once more with this fun new 278 pieces set that is loaded with minifigures and miniature builds. It is time for some winter-themed fun at Hogwarts as this set comes with 8 minifigures to open throughout December. This will consist of Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, Hannah Abbott, Angelina Johnson, Cho Chang, Luna Lovegood, Blaise Zabini, and Cedric Diggory, all of whom have Christmas sweaters.

There are also 6 buildable figures in the set, including a Stag Patronus, Aragog, Hedwig, Buckbeak, and more. As for minibuilds, witches and wizards can create the Monster Book of Monsters, the Sorting Hat, multiple potions, and more. Add some magic to your holiday with this Harry Potter 2025 Advent Calendar set that is priced at $44.99 and set for a September 2025 release.



LEGO Harry Potter – Advent Calendar 2025

"Open the door to playful wizard adventures every day in the run-up to Christmas with the LEGO® Harry Potter™ Advent Calendar 2025 (76456) toy building set for kids. A magical Harry Potter Christmas holiday gift toy for boys, girls and any fans aged 7 and up, it is packed with buildable surprises to create festive stories in the Wizarding World™."

"The Advent calendar contains LEGO figures of magical creatures such as Buckbeak™, Aragog and a Stag Patronus™. There are also 8 LEGO minifigures of popular characters, including Harry Potter, Cho Chang™, Draco Malfoy™ and Luna Lovegood™, each wearing Hogwarts™ Christmas jumpers and with wand elements. Fun, collectible mini builds of iconic items such as a Hogwarts acceptance letter, a box of Bertie Bott's Every-Flavour Beans™, the Sorting Hat™, various magical potions and The Monster Book of Monsters add to the play possibilities."

