Black Adam Has Been Awakened with New Iron Studios Statue

The DC landscape is about to change as Black Adam has been awakened for the DCEU. Let's get real; the DCEU has been a hot mess lately, with the entire 2022 lineup getting delayed and shuffled around. We could be in a post-Flashpoint era by now and witnesses the debut of Batgirl and Michael Keaton arriving as Batman once again. At this rate, the best thing to happen is to have Black Adam enter the world and the arrival of the JSA on the big screen. I, for one, am super excited to see what The Rock brings to the table, and I have no doubt it is going to be an action-packed superhero dream. Iron Studios is thinking the same thing as they have revealed their latest 1/10 Art Scale statue feature the man himself.

Coming in at 10.8" tall, this hand-painted statue showcases this anti-hero finally being awakened from his 5,000-year-old sleep. Black Adam features a weather paint deco with him being depicted floating in the air with his cloak blowing in the wind. Iron Studios even capture the lines of Dwayne Johnson beautifully, keeping the powerhouse as close to his live-action design as possible. This Black Adam statue is loaded with electrifying detail making it a must-own statue for any fan of this DC Comics god. Pre-orders are already live right here for $170, with this god arriving on collections around Q3 2023.

Black Adam is About to Change the DCEU Landscape

"Shaped by pain and suffering as a slave in the Ancient City of Kahndag, the man known before as Teth-Adam was graced with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian Gods, transforming himself into an antihero known as Black Adam. He started to inflict the only form of justice he knew, a relentless and merciless justice. Cruel and grim, without any ethics code or integrity, he was imprisoned for thousands of years."

"After being released from his earthly tomb, he returns, willing to cast once again his cruel justice on Earth. In the present day, he crosses paths with the JSA (Justice sSociety of America), a group of united superheroes, composed of new members and old veterans, that seek to stop his fury and teach him how to be a superhero, because an even greater demonic threat makes necessary the alliance between Kahndaq's furious antihero and the members of the JSA.