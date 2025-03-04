Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: d&d, dungeons and dragons, Potato head

WizKids Unveils D&D Icons of the Realms: Potato Head Beholder Mini

Potato Head is getting cursed as a new Dungeons & Dragons Icons of the Realms miniature is on the way with the Potato Beholder?!

This collectible blends Mr. Potato Head charm with the Beholder's mystique.

Features include interchangeable parts for fun, customizable gameplay.

Pre-orders open now for its 2025 release, priced at $24.99.

Two unique worlds are colliding as your Dungeons & Dragon game is about to get a twist from the legendary Potato Head. Combining the legendary Dungeons & Dragons monster with the playful charm of Mr. Potato Head, this figure reimagines the dreaded Beholder. This miniature features interchangeable, goofy expressions while maintaining its many-eyed menace. Known for its ability to petrify, disintegrate, and control minds in D&D, this stud helps offer a lighter, humorous take on the creature.

Designed for D&D collectors and gamers alike, the Potato Head Beholder, of course, keeps key features of the infamous creature such as its floating body, multiple eye stalks, and variety of swappable parts, inducing some menacing ones to keep the thrills alive. The Fire Ray and Lighting Ray Eye Stalks make sure this spud is backing some heat and ready to roast any party that comes across it. WizKids has unveiled that the D&D Icons of the Realms: Potato Head Beholder will be available at local game stores starting in late summer/early fall of 2025. Pre-orders are starting to arrive online for $24.99, so be sure to add that Mr. Potato Head twist to your game nights.

D&D Icons of the Realms: Potato Head Beholder Mini

"Keep your eyes peeled for the D&D Icons of the Realms: Potato Head Beholder Boxed Miniature from WizKids, which was unveiled this week at GAMA. Available at local game stores in late summer/early fall of 2025 for $24.99, this 3-inch-tall Potato Beholder offers D&D players and collectors a fun way to bring one of the most unique creatures in D&D to life at their table."

The D&D Icons of Realms: Potato Head Beholder Boxed Miniature includes the following accessory components:

8 Eye Stalks

1 Fire Ray Eye Stalk

1 Lightning Ray Eye Stalk

1 Central Eye

1 Central Eye with Lashes

1 Angry Central Eye

1 Pair of Glasses

1 Bag of Holding

1 Hat

1 Moustache Mouth

1 Fanged Mouth

1 Pair of Red Lips

1 Tongue

