Prepare for the Ice Age with the New Mondo Noir 1/6 Mr. Freeze

Mondo has unveiled a new set of 1/6 scale figures that are releasing as Big Bad Toy Store exclusives from Batman: The Animated Series

Capture the chill of Batman: TAS with a 12" figure featuring 28 points of articulation.

Includes interchangeable heads, hands, freeze gun, and iconic Ballerina Snow Globe.

Exclusive to Big Bad Toy Store, with pre-orders live for June 2024 release at $219.99.

Get ready to CHILL out as Mondo has unveiled a new set of exclusive 1/6 scale figures from Batman: The Animated Series figures are on the way. Releasing exclusive to Big Bad Toy Store, new Noir Variant figures are heading our way. Three popular characters from the hit Batman cartoon have been revealed, including the icy supervillain Mr. Freeze. These figures are expertly crafted, capturing their design right off the screen, but now add a more noir touch to their design. Victor Fries will come in at 12" tall, will feature 28 points of articulation, and is packed with accessories and swappable parts. Batman fans will be able to display Freeze with three different head sculpts showcasing different emotions, swappable dome parts, freeze ray, and some episode-specific items like the Ballerina Snow Globe and much more. Turn your Batman collection into a noir crime drama with this release, which will come in at $219.99 and will be limited to only 1000 pieces. Big Bad Toy Store already has pre-orders already up, with the exclusive Mondo figure releasing in June 2024.

Batman: The Animated Series Mr. Freeze (Noir Ver.) 1/6

"Based on the seminal Batman: The Animated Series, the Mr. Freeze 1/6 Scale Figure stays true to the animated classic – sculpted to match the iconic style of the show, and with a paint scheme evoking to bold, graphic look of an animated cel. Featuring approximately 28 points of articulation, multiple switch-out hands, heads, accessories, and a Bat Symbol figure stand, Mr. Freeze is ready to extract cold vengeance on you and your collection."

Product Features

12 inches (30.48cm)

Made of plastic

Approximately 30 points of articulation

True to the animated classic

Noir paint scheme

BBTS exclusive

Limited edition of 1,000 pieces

Box Contents

Mr. Freeze figure

3 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Removable Dome

Broken dome piece

Freeze gun

Freeze beam effect

Frozen batarang

Ballerina Snow Globe

Figure stand

