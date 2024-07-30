Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: deadpool, iron studios, marvel, wolverine

Wolverine Quarter Scale Legacy Replica Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

Iron Studios has more impressive statues up their sleeve including a new Legacy Replica statue of the infamous Wolverine

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a stunning Quarter Scale Legacy Replica statue of Wolverine.

Wolverine dons his iconic yellow and blue suit with intricate details and swappable arms.

Statue stands at 19.9" tall and captures Wolverine’s legendary look for $800, available for pre-order.

James Howlett's transformation into Wolverine includes adamantium enhancements and a tragic backstory.

The Wolverine is back as Marvel Studios brings back the legendary X-Men for the box-office breaking Deadpool & Wolverine. This film was an absolute blast, tapping into the legacy that Fox brought to the screen over the past 20 years. Not only that but Marvel fans fairly get to see Deadpool and Wolverine together in live-action at long last. Iron Studios is celebrating the arrival of the film with some brand-new statues. We have already seen two 1/10 scales, but that is not enough for a new Quarter Scale Legacy Replica statue.

Standing at 19.9" tall, Wolverine is finally suited up in his iconic yellow and blue suit with claws at the ready. The statue was highly detailed, capturing everything you know and love about this iconic X-Men inglorious detail, from the veins in his arms to the brand new Marvel Comics-inspired suit. Iron Studios has even included swappable arms, allowing for arms out and crossed arms poses. Collectors will be able to pre-order this bad boy right now on Sideshow Collectibles for a mighty $800 with a June 2025 release.

Wolverine Quarter Scale Legacy Replica Statue by Iron Studios

"Born in Canada in 1832, James Howlett is a mutant with retractable claws in his forearm, enhanced physical attributes, and a powerful healing factor that slows his aging. Thomas Logan, John Howlett's foreman, was having an affair with his employer's wife, and a confrontation between them resulted in John's death. This event triggered James' mutation, who used his claws to kill Thomas. Before dying, Logan revealed that he was James' biological father."

"Rejected by his mother, James fled and started using the name Logan. In modern times, to avenge his half-brother, the mutant Sabretooth, Logan agreed to undergo an experimental procedure where his bones and claws were coated with adamantium. He died in the process, but he resurrected and escaped upon hearing the order to have his memories erased."

