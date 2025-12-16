Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Wolverine Slices and Dices with New Marvel Legends MCU Figure

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including a new Battle Damaged Wolverine

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Marvel Legends Wolverine action figure in his battle-damaged yellow suit from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Figure features a sleeveless, comic-accurate look, plus two swappable heads and extra hands for dynamic poses.

Pre-orders open now for $27.99, with an expected Spring 2026 release through Hasbro Pulse and major retailers.

Additional Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends figures include Cowboypool, X-23, Blade, and Cassandra Nova.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, fans got to finally see Logan in his iconic cowl, complete with expressive white eye lenses, marking a major cinematic first. The mask allows Wolverine to feel more comic-accurate and visually distinct while amplifying his more animalistic presence. The mask also symbolizes Wolverine's full embrace of who he is, finally becoming an X-Men, and no longer hiding behind human vulnerability. Hasbro is back with a new and updated Marvel Legends Wolverine figure that captures his updated battle-damaged suit from the latter half of the film.

Logan will feature a sleeveless design with additional battle damage details on his iconic live-action yellow suit. He will come with an extra pair of non-clawed hands along with two swappable heads. Now collectors do not have to custom make their own Wolverine figure, as this one is ready to slice and dice right out of the box. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and retailers for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release date. Hasbro is also releasing more Deadpool & Wolverine figures alongside him with Cowboypool, X-23, Blade, and Cassandra Nova.

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine – Wolverine (Battle)

"A broken and shame-fueled Logan reluctantly joins Deadpool's side to fight for their survival — and a shot at redemption. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this new Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine."

"The Wolverine figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including an alternate head and alternate hands to display with or without claws. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!