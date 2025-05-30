Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Wolverine Takes On Silver Samurai with New Marvel Legends 2-Pack

Step into the Gamerverse with Hasbro as they debut new video game themed Marvel Legends including Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai

Article Summary Wolverine and Silver Samurai face off in a new Marvel Legends Gamerverse 2-pack inspired by Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

These 6-inch figures feature game-accurate costumes, added articulation, and dynamic power effect accessories.

The exclusive 2-pack includes themed packaging and will be available for pre-order on June 5 via Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.

Perfect for video game and comic fans, these collectible figures bring iconic arcade battles to your display shelf.

Get ready for some Berserker Rage as Hasbro is heading to the arcade with their latest set of Marvel Legends Gamerverse figures. Inspired by Marvel vs Capcom 2, it is hero vs. villain with a new set of figures inspired heavily by those classic fighting games. A rivalry that exceeds its comic book roots comes to life as Silver Samurai pairs up with Wolverine with this impressive 2-Pack. Wolverine is ready to shred Player 2 into bytes with an impressive new release that adds new articulation and a costume that was showcased in the Marvel vs. Capcom series.

Both figures will come with video game-inspired effects, like a slashing effect for Logan and a digital throwing star and sword effect for Silver Samurai. This match-up is deadly for both comic books and video game fans, with Hasbro also creating fun video game-inspired packaging for the release. The Marvel Legends Gamerverse Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai 2-Pack will be a Fan Channel and Amazon exclusive. Pre-orders are set to arrive on June 5 at 1 PM EST online, including Hasbro Pulse, and be on the lookout for other arcade-inspired 2-Pack also coming soon.

Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse – Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Pre-Order on June 5 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025). The mutant Wolverine unleashes his adamantium claws against martial arts master and foe to the X-Men, Silver Samurai. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Silver Samurai and Wolverine action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in classic Marvel video games."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 11 accessories, including character-inspired power FX pieces and display stands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each set sold separately, subject to availability)."

