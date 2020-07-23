Armored Wonder Woman Gets a New 1984 Statue with Iron Studios

Iron Studios recently announced its newest standard costumed Wonder Woman MiniCo statue. Prices Diana from her upcoming film WW84 is now upgrading to her new armored costume. The new golden armor suit has been peak promotional material for the film and there has not been a lack of collectible of it. This 5.9 inch Iron Studios statue shows off a dramatic Princess Diana in her new winged suit. She is placed on a rocky base and is holding her iconic Lasso of Truth. The hero is ready to save the day and look good while doing it.

Most MiniCo statues have a super enlarged head which can be distracting. This WW84 design is very well done though ad the whole design and sculpts showcases, Diana, beautifully. The Wonder Woman Winged Golden Armored WW84 Minico Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $34.99. She is set to fly on in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. Don't forget to check out the other Wonder Woman MiniCo statue also coming soon from Iron Studio to finish off your WW84 collection.

"On a rocky base, wearing her winged golden combat armor and wielding her mystical bond of truth, Iron Studios presents in its Toy Art line from Mini Co another stylized version of the iconic heroine, the "Wonder Woman Armored Version WW84", derived from the second solo film."

"Themyscira Amazon demigod Princess Diana, known in the world of men as Wonder Woman, returns to theaters in 2020 once again played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot, in the movie Wonder Woman 1984 or "WW84", with Diana performing in the title year facing one of his greatest archenemies, the Leopard Woman, and the treacherous businessman Maxwell Lord, two of his well-known antagonists also in the comics."

"One of the greatest icons of the ninth art and pop culture, created by William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter in 1941, her origins have undergone several changes over the years, with changes in her history and look, but her essence as the greatest of heroines it has always been the same, promoting and defending peace and justice."

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 5.9 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 2.7 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.3 lbs

Released US: Fourth quarter of 2020