Wonder Woman 84' Gets Replica Helmet From Factory Entertainment

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally coming to theaters and HBOMax on Christmas Day in 2020. Even with all of the films' delays, it's collectibles game has been very strong. Today, the reveals continue as Factory Entertainment announced their Wonder Woman 84 Golden Eagle Armor Replica. This replica brings Diana's helmet to life right off the screen. The helmet was directly copied from the actual prop that the film used, given fans that extra authenticity. With high amounts of detail, metal construction, and golden finish, this will be a highlighted piece of any Wonder Woman fan.

It is still a mystery what Princess Diana will need this armor for, but it is still cool none the less. Factory Entertainment is bringing an amazing piece right off of the screen and into fans' homes this time around. The replica helmet is meant for display purposes rather than actual cosmetic apparel but will be a must-have collectible. Wonder Woman Golden Armor Helmet Prop Replica by Factory Entertainment is priced at $400. The helmet is set to come into your possession between July – September 2021, and pre-orders are live and can be found located here.

"Factory Entertainment is thrilled to announce the latest entry in its ever expanding line of high-end collectible prop replicas, Wonder Woman's Golden Armor Helmet, as featured in the upcoming DC / Warner Bros. motion picture Wonder Woman 1984. Copied directly from the original prop with exacting attention to detail, this stunning full-scale replica features an all metal construction and a brilliant plated gold finish. Each Golden Helmet Prop Replica includes a metal stand, allowing you to proudly display this reproduction of a piece of the Amazonian Princess' iconic armor. Each replica helmet comes in collector packaging and includes a numbered display base and a certificate of authenticity. *Prototype images shown. Final product may vary. For display only. Not be worn under any circumstance."